We are in Kano to win, declares Abia Warriors' Adebayo

The Umuahia side are hoping to consolidate on their survival chances and the defender believes they can stun their hosts at the Sani Abacha Stadium

Abia Warriors' Abiodun Adebayo says his side are on a mission to silence Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

Abdullahi Biffo's men had pipped Lobi Stars 4-2 in their last away match before seeing off Crown FC in Federation Cup.

The former Niger Tornadoes man insists they won't be troubled by the huge home fans as they are eager to upset Sai Masu Gida in Kano.

"We came here [Kano] to win and that is our mission against Kano Pillars," Adebayo told Goal.

"Kano is always a difficult place to play considering the huge support they (Pillars) get at home but it won't stop our mission here.

"We have a big ambition to finish well in the league this season and beating Pillars would be a great deal. We won't take them lightly because we know their pedigree and the threat they pose.

"It's left for us to take our chances as they come during the match. We want to continue our unbeaten run in the league and replicating our form against Lobi Stars."