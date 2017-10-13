Kante could miss up to four weeks, Conte laments 'big loss'

Antonio Conte will look for his defenders to step forward in the wake of N'Golo Kante's hamstring injury that could keep the France international out for up to four weeks.

Kante limped out of Les Bleus' win in Bulgaria last Saturday and, although Chelsea are awaiting the results of a second scan, Conte fears his midfield dynamo will be out for the next seven games.

Speaking ahead of the trip across London to rock-bottom Crystal Palace, the Italian said: "We are going to do a scan next week to check his situation, to see if he's improving, but for sure he's got a hamstring problem.

"This is a big loss for us. We know very well the importance of Kante in our team and we don't have another player with the same characteristics. We only have Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas [in midfield] and we have to approach seven games in one month.

"We have to find different solutions and adapt some defenders into midfield or give young players opportunities, like [Ethan] Ampadu or [Kyle] Scott."

Expanding on Kante's likely absence, Conte added: "The previous scan [showed he would be out] maybe around 20-25 days. You must pay great attention to understand the situation to see if this [second] scan is better than before.

