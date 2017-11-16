Kante is ‘easily’ the best in the world – Poyet

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is “easily” the best defensive midfielder in the world, Gus Poyet has argued.

Antonio Conte has put his side’s recent slump in form due to the absence of the 26-year-old, and Poyet is in agreement with the Italian.

The former Uruguay international, who spent four years as a player at Stamford Bridge before embarking on a coaching career that took him to Brighton, Sunderland, AEK Athens and Shanghai Shenhua among others, believes the France international is superior in that role to any other player.

“They missed him a lot, you could see how much the minute he came back,” Poyet told Standard Sport. “He’s easily the best central midfielder in the world. Easily. He would play in a World XI, no doubt. I know there are players like Casemiro, Sergio Busquets but he’s better than them.

“He knows the game, when to stay, when to run and how to run well. He reads it so well he knows what is going to happen before he gets there. That way he controls it with his incredible power and finesse. Normally players like that aren’t as good on the ball as Kante is.

“It’s incredible that he went to Leicester and nobody saw him until they won the league! You do what you do, managers do what they do but how didn’t any scouts see him?”

Kante GFX More