Kante hails Hazard's impact after Chelsea's historic win at Atletico Madrid

N'Golo Kante highlighted Eden Hazard's display against Atletico Madrid but insists it took the whole Chelsea team to secure a historic Champions League win.

Hazard made only his second start of the season for Chelsea at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night and dazzled with his performance.

He provided the assist for Alvaro Morata's equaliser before Michy Batshuayi scored in the 94th minute to hand Chelsea 2-1 success over Atletico.

A potentially lucrative partnership is emerging between Hazard and Morata as Chelsea lay down a marker for their ambitions in Europe this season and Kante was left impressed.

"I think Eden played a very good game," Kante said. "He made the assist for Alvaro and as a team I think we did a good game together and him, in particular, played a good game.

"I think in Chelsea, we have a lot players who are all available and are doing well but Eden worked very well. They played well together [Hazard and Morata] but I think we are a team, we are greater together and we won together.

Eden Hazard vs Atletico Madrid GFX More

"Thanks to Eden for the assist, Alvaro for the goal and Michy for a goal with Marcos’s assist. It was a team performance.

"I am happy for the win, for the team. It is good but we have to keep going for the next game in the Champions League and Premier League.

"Now we are in the group stage in the Champions League but I think after the group it is like another competition and we just need to qualify for the next step by making it out of the group. It is a good result."

Chelsea are the first English team win away to Atletico Madrid and top their group after earning six points from their first two games.