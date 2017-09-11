Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte feels N'Golo Kante has his best years ahead of him as he continues to take the Premier League by storm.

N'Golo Kante is underlining his status as the best player in the Premier League and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte feels the best is yet to come from the France midfielder.

Kante was named PFA and Football Writers Association Player of the Year last season after his all-action displays inspired Chelsea to the title in Conte's first campaign in charge.

It meant back-to-back Premier League medals for the 26-year-old, who starred in Leicester City's unlikely march to glory in 2015-16.

Kante returned to torment his former club at the weekend when his unerring long-range drive proved decisive in a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

"N'Golo is very important for us – a top player. It was an amazing ­performance. He played a really fantastic game," Conte told reporters.

"He scored but, overall, he made a lot of good runs. He is always ­improving. I think now he is very good with the ball.

"Before, a lot of people told me, 'Yes, without the ball, he has good stamina and is a good worker', but now with the ball he has ­improved a lot.

"I am happy for this ­because we are working a lot with him. To be the best player in the Premier League last ­season is a great thing. This season he is ­confirming it.

"You must have the will to work and improve. Until the end of your career you can ­always improve."

Defeat meant three losses from their opening four Premier League games for Leicester but, given the other reverses came against Arsenal and Manchester United, goalscorer Jamie Vardy sees no reason to panic.

"We are still upbeat, we have had Arsenal away, Man United away and Chelsea at home and obviously Brighton at home, where we got the win," said the England striker, who dispatched a second-half penalty.

"But we have played well in each of those games.

"The performances have been good. We have to keep that up and the points will come."