Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out

Antonio Conte has decided that N'Golo Kante is ready to return to action and he will start against Manchester United.

N'Golo Kante has been named in Chelsea's starting XI for Sunday's meeting with Manchester United after over a month out with a hamstring injury.

The France midfielder picked up the problem on international duty at the start of October and has been sorely missed by Antonio Conte's men.

His last appearance for Chelsea was the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the end of September and Conte will be hopeful he can help make the difference in a similarly important clash on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Chelsea team, there is no place for Brazilian defender David Luiz.

The centre-back, who is at Stamford Bridge for the match, is reported to have been dropped by Conte following the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma.

There are no such surprises in the Manchester United XI, however, as Jose Mourinho names the same team which beat Tottenham 1-0 in their last league game.