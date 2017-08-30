Kanu drums support for Nigeria ahead Cameroon clash

Ahead of their crucial game against the Indomitable Lions, the former Nigeria international has thrown his weight behind Gernot Rohr’s men for victory

Legendary Nwankwo Kanu has backed Nigeria for victory against Cameroon in the first leg of their qualification games for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria face a tricky test against the Hugo Broos’s men in Uyo on Friday as they aim to maintain their spot at the summit of the Group B.

And the two-time African Player of the Year is confident that the Super Eagles can defeat the Indomitable Lions in the double-header fixture and has urged fans to get behind the team with their unflinching support.

Kanu scored 12 goals in 87 appearances for the Nigerian national team before he threw in the towel after the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

“I know my team, the Nigerian Super Eagles can beat the Cameroonian team. I want them to believe they can do it and they should make sure they do,” Kanu said in a video on Twitter.

“For the fans, the supporters out there, pleased let us get behind them (Super Eagles). Support them and give them all that they want from us. Wish them all the best. Thank you and God bless you. Up Super Eagles!”