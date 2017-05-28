Kanu, Okocha, Oliseh hail Arsenal after record FA Cup triumph

The former Nigeria internationals have applauded the Arsene Wenger’s men for their triumph at Wembley

Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu, Jay Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh congratulated Arsenal following their 2-1 defeat of Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Aaron Ramsey’s winner handed the Gunners a record 13th FA Cup title after Diego Costa had canceled out Alexis Sanchez’s fourth minute opener.

Two-time FA Cup winner and former Arsenal forward, Kanu and former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder, Oliseh hailed Arsenal for finishing the season on a high and as the most successful club in the FA Cup history.

Meanwhile, former Bolton Wanderers skipper, Okocha singled out his cousin, Alex Iwobi for praise after playing three cup games on the Gunners' journey to victory.