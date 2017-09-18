Kanyi rings changes in Harambee Starlets squad to face Swaziland

Kenya takes on Swaziland in the formality last Group B match having booked a place in the semi-finals with a match to spare

Harambee Starlets top scorer in the ongoing Cosafa women's championship Neddy Atieno has been benched against Swaziland.

Kenya takes on Swaziland in the formality last Group B match, having booked a place in the semis with a game in hand.

Starlets Coach, Richard Kanyi has made eight changes to the team that beat Mauritius 11-0 ahead of the last group match set for Monday at the Luveve Stadium. The game will kick off at 3.00pm local time.

Atieno, who has seven of Harambee Starlets 16 goals so far, has been rested alongside striking partner Mwanahalima Adam, who scored a hat-trick in Mauritius' big win.

Kenya, who beat Mozambique 5-2 in the opening match, tops the group with six points while Swaziland are second with four points

Starting XI: Pauline Atieno (GK), Juliet Auma, Esther Nandika, Lilian Adera, Cheria Avilia, Janet Bundi, Caroline Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Phoebe Awiti, Florence Awino, Mercy Achieng

Substitutes: Mwanahalima Adam, Dorcas Shikobe, Neddy Atieno, Caroline Chepkoech, Lucy Mukhwana, Monicah Karambu, Jennipher Adhiambo, Dorris Anyango