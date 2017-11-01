Karim Benzema 'embarrassed' for Gary Lineker and accuses former Tottenham striker of 'spreading hatred'

Karim Benzema hit back at Gary Lineker and accused him of “spreading hatred” and admitted he is “embarrassed” after the presenter’s comments about the Real Madrid forward.

The BBC and BT Sport presenter, who used to play for Barcelona and Real’s Champions League opponents on Wednesday Tottenham Hotspur, labelled Benzema “a tad overrated” after his failure to score in Spurs’ match at the Bernabeu a fortnight ago.

Lineker tweeted: “Is it me or is Benzema a tad overrated? A goal every other game in a team as strong as Real Madrid is nada especial. Decent not great.”

But ahead of the return match at Wembley, Benzema has hit back at Lineker and said former players should be more sympathetic as they have suffered the “same difficulties” during their playing careers.

“I find it harder to accept the criticism of former players who have gone on to become journalists and who spread their hatred around,” said the 29-year-old.

“They had the same difficulties, but have no solidarity. I feel embarrassed for him, frankly.”