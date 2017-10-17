Kariobangi Sharks to make changes against Gor Mahia

Sitting fifth on the log, Kariobangi Sharks will be looking to pick up the pieces after dropping vital points in the last league matches

Kariobangi Sharks are expected to make several changes in the starting lineup as they take on Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia in a mid-week league in Kisumu on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper, Robert Mboya is expected to retain his position in goal, though coach William Muluya will have to trade carefully with his squad, knowing too well that GOtv Shield final against AFC Leopards is just four days away.

Sharks touched down in Kisumu early Tuesday morning ready to make amends against K’Ogalo, the side that welcomed them in the top domestic competition last March with a 3-1beating.

Sitting fifth on the log, Kariobangi Sharks will be looking to pick up the pieces after dropping vital points in the last league matches.

Muluya, however, believes his charges should not be judged by the previous result against Gor Mahia.

“We played against them (Gor Mahia) in our first league match and they were the better side on the day. We've improved since then and just like in any other match, we'll be going for maximum points,” said Muluya.

Muluya will be without former Gor Mahia midfielder, Ibrahim Kitavi and Osborn Monday who have been left behind in Nairobi.

Travelling Squad: Goalkeepers: Robert Mboya, Jeff Oyemba; Defenders: Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau, Pascal Ogweno, Michael Bodo, Hillary Otieno; Midfielders: Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Elli Asieche, Christopher Kimathi, Duke Abuya; Attackers: Mathew Odongo, Calvin Odongo, Masoud Juma, Ebrimma Sanneh, Ovella Ochieng, Francis Manoa.