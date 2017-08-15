Kariobangi Sharks coach remains upbeat despite recent slump

Bullish Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya is still keeping his eyes on the big prize despite the team’s drop in form

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya is confident that his side will return to winning ways soon.

The promoted side have dropped from 5th to eight place on the league table after an uncharacteristic three-match winless run, prompting pundits to spell doom on the team’s brave ambitions of finishing in the podium position this season.

Muluya, however, said that his team was just undergoing a temporary slump and would be back to their recent deadly form that has seen them giving the established side a run for their money, then some.

“No one can be on top forever, and losing is part of the game. In football you win some games and you lose some. That is normal.

“I think, so far my, team has performed beyond expectation. Losing just two consecutive matches shouldn’t be a matter of concern. We shall bounce back. Watch us,” Muluya told KPL official website.

Sharks have indeed had a brilliant debut in the top flight, thus far. By the start of August they had put together an unbeaten streak spanning an impressive 11 games.

That wonderful run was, however, shattered just a fortnight ago by their fellow league debutants Zoo, who beat them 3-2 in Kericho. Sharks were unable to pick themselves up in the next match against Kakamega Homeboyz, who edged them 2-1.

Kariobangi Sharks will next face Western Stima on August 23 at Kenyatta Stadium.