Kariobangi Sharks coach speaks after dramatic comeback

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has rued the team's slow start as the reason why his team conceded early.

The promoted side fell by two goals against Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League clash staged at Kasarani Stadium, but bounced back to salvage a point. Muluya has however, lauded his charges for the spirit they put to get something from the otherwise lost match.

"We started the match badly, a slow start for us that made us concede early. But I recommend my players for fighting back objectively and getting a point. Though in the second half we had chances to win it; but I am thankful for the point gained considering we were two goals down.

"Our focus is in the next match where we will apply the lesson learnt today (Wednesday)," Muluya told Goal.

Sharks play Sony Sugar next in the GOtv semi-final at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Saturday.