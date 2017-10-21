Kariobangi Sharks concedes defeat to AFC Leopards

Ingwe needed goals from Abdallah Salim and Vincent Oburu to down the Sharks and claim GOtv Shield title on Friday

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has admitted that AFC Leopards deserved to lift GOtv Shield title on Friday.

Ingwe needed goals from Abdallah Salim and Vincent Oburu to down the league’s newcomers and book a ticket to represent the country in Caf Confederations Cup next year.

Coach Muluya has blamed his charges for not using their chances in the final played at Kasarani. “AFC Leopards deserved to win because they used their chances well, we deserved to lose because most our chances went begging.

“We created numerous chances especially in the first half but nothing came out of them. Ingwe created chances too, but the most important thing is that they used two of them and we can only congratulate them. That was the main difference and nothing else.”

Muluya has now asked his charges to forget about the final and shift their attention to remaining matches of the league. “I want us to forget about this final and move on. We have a number of matches to play for in the league and that is what we must now focus on because we need the points.

“The remaining four matches are very important for us because we have set targets for the season. That is why we must win the matches.”

Sharks will now take on Nzoia Sugar in their next league assignment.