Kariobangi Sharks danger man in bach against Tusker

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya has named his team to face Tusker FC this afternoon in the Kenyan Premier League match to be played in at Ruaraka Grounds.

Captain Geoffrey Shiveka will marshal the defense with Patillah Omotto and Masoud Juma making a comeback after an outing with Harambee Stars during the FIFA international break.

Ebrimmah Sanneh will start from the bench hoping to be involved at some point.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka, Paul Kamau, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Elli Asieche, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo, Masoud Juma.

Reserves: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Onyango, Osborne Monday, Christopher Kimathi, Calvin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng, Ebrimma Sanneh.