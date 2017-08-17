Kariobangi Sharks defender banned for six league matches

Ogweno is accused of gross misconduct after he snatched and tore the referee's card during their league match v Posta Rangers

Kariobangi Sharks defender Pascal Ogweno has been banned for six matches by Kenyan Premier League.

Ogweno is accused of gross misconduct after he snatched and tore the referee's card during their league match against Posta Rangers in Nakuru on April 22.

The Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committe have also fined his club Kariobangi Sharks Sh100, 000 for the same issue.

"Having weighted the gross nature of the misconduct and the apology tendered, the committee hereby suspends the player for six games and any missed games on account of the red card to be counted as part of the 6 game ban.

"The clubs is responsible for gross misconduct of its players. The action by Pascal Ogweno amounts to gross misconduct and consequently Kariobangi Sharks are hereby fined Sh100, 000 and implored to reign in on such conduct in the future," confirmed the ruling obtained by Goal.

Ogweno will miss matches against Western Stima (H), SonySugar (A), Bandari (A), Mathare United (H), Sofapaka (H) and Posta Rangers (H).

On Tuesday, IDDC also awarded Zoo Kericho their league match against Tusker FC.