Kariobangi Sharks defender to serve sixth match ban

Kariobangi Sharks will be without defender, Pascal Ogweno when they take on Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Ogweno is serving the last of six-match ban slapped on him by KPL Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDCC) on August 17 after he was found guilty of gross misconduct after he snatched and tore the referee's card in a league match.

Ironically, the match in question was against Sharks’ Wednesday opponents, Posta Rangers’ in Nakuru on April 22.

Coincidentally, the defender will be serving his sixth-match ban when the two sides clash again in the return leg. Posta Rangers beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in the opening leg.

Posta Rangers come into this game on a seven-match winless streak; results that have seen them slip to seventh on the log with 37 points.

Sharks, with a point more and a game less than Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo side, occupy the fourth position in the league standings.

Sharks will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing goalless draw against Sofapaka last weekend. A win will see them move up to 3rd in the standings.