Kariobangi Sharks duo return against Posta Rangers

Sharks striker and top scorer Masoud (Juma) missed his side 0-0 draw against Sofapaka last Saturday on a one-match ban

Kariobangi Sharks duo of Masoud Juma and Jeff Oyemba have returned to the starting line-up to face Posta Rangers in a mid-week match.

Sharks striker and top scorer Masoud (Juma) missed his side 0-0 draw against Sofapaka last Saturday on a one-match suspension due to accumulated yellow cards.

Goalkeeper, Oyemba, who missed Sharks’ last two matches, returns to the squad after shaking off an injury. Cavin Odongo gets a starting berth against his immediate former employer.

Newly promoted side, Kariobangi Sharks are fourth on the table with 38 points while Posta Rangers are seventh and a point behind their opponent.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Paul Kamau, Wycliffe Otieno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Cavin Odongo, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo and Masoud Juma.

Reserves: Malcolm Oigo, Hillary Otieno, Christopher Kimathi, Francis Manoa, Ovella Ochieng, Rogers Omondi and Elli Asieche.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more