Kariobangi Sharks duo return against Posta Rangers

Kariobangi Sharks duo of Masoud Juma and Jeff Oyemba have returned to the starting line-up to face Posta Rangers in a mid-week match.

Sharks striker and top scorer Masoud (Juma) missed his side 0-0 draw against Sofapaka last Saturday on a one-match suspension due to accumulated yellow cards.

Goalkeeper, Oyemba, who missed Sharks’ last two matches, returns to the squad after shaking off an injury. Cavin Odongo gets a starting berth against his immediate former employer.

Newly promoted side, Kariobangi Sharks are fourth on the table with 38 points while Posta Rangers are seventh and a point behind their opponent.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Paul Kamau, Wycliffe Otieno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Cavin Odongo, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo and Masoud Juma.

Reserves: Malcolm Oigo, Hillary Otieno, Christopher Kimathi, Francis Manoa, Ovella Ochieng, Rogers Omondi and Elli Asieche.