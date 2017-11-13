Kariobangi Sharks forward poised for maiden KPL Golden Boot?

Masoud is poised to take home the Golden Boot in his first KPL season should any of his competition fail to score at least five goals on Saturday

Kenyan Premier League newbie, Masoud Juma is in a commanding lead in the KPL Golden Boot race.

The Kariobangi Sharks forward is currently four goals clear off second-placed Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt FC and Gor Mahia's, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Aswani, who netted in the shoppers' 1-0 win against Sony Sugar last weekend, took his tally joint with Rwandan Tuyisenge, both having scored13 with Masoud commanding the wheel on the 17th gear.

Masoud and Tuyisnge were also on the scoresheet against Nzoia Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz respectively.

Meddie Kagere (Gor Mahia) is third on the log with 12 goals, one shy of Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba and Ulinzi Stars Stephen Waruru who are joint fourth with 11 goals each.

Mathare United’s Chrispin Oduor completes the top five with 10 goals.

