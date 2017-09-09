Kariobangi Sharks gunning for a double against Bandari

The Dockers will have revenge written all over their face going into the match after losing the opening leg by solitary goal

Kariobangi Sharks chances of completing a double over Bandari received a major boost ahead of Saturday’s crunch tie.

Bandari who are two places and a point below Kariobangi Sharks, will play host to the league debutants who beat them 1-0 on May 13 at Mbaraki Stadium in the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League match.

The Dockers will have revenge written all over their face going into the match, but the visitors will not be a push-over having welcomed four dependable players ahead of the tie.

Christopher Kimathi and Ellie Asieche, as well as Harambee Stars duo, Masoud Juma and Patillah Omoto, will be available for selection for William Muluya.

Bandari, on the other hand, will welcome back first choice goalkeeper, Wilson Obungu who was serving a two match suspension after picking a straight red against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The league debutants have won eight of their last 21 games, which leaves them sixth on the log with 31 points, one better than Badanri who are eighth with 30 points.