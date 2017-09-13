Kariobangi Sharks and Nzoia Sugar register sweet wins

Nzoia responded to last weekend's 4-0 defeat against Gor Mahia in Kisumu to hand Bandari a heavy 3-0 defeat at Sudi Stadium

Nzoia Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks registered sweet wins against Bandari and Mathare United respectively.

Nzoia responded to last weekend's 4-0 defeat against Gor Mahia in Kisumu to hand Bandari a heavy 3-0 defeat at Sudi Stadium, same as Sharks, who hammered Mathare United by the same scoreline at Kasarani.

The millers desperately needed all the three points and a revenge against the side that beat them 2-1 in the opening leg of the fixture in Mombasa.

Lawrence Juma scored a brace for Nzoia Sugar with Masita Masuta notching the third. Duke Abuya, Ovella Ochieng and Masoud Juma grabbed the goals for Sharks, who ended Mathare United's unbeaten run.

Abuya needed only 18 minutes to give the visitors the opening goal after receiving a killer pass from Juma.

Chrispin Oduor missed an opportunity to take his Kenyan Premier League goal tally to nine when his effort from the spot was save by Sharks’ goalkeeper Robert Mboya after the opposing defender handled the ball in his box.

But Ochieng' punished Mathare United when he slotted home Sharks’ second goal with seven minutes left on the clock before Juma struck home the winner.