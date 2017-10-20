How Kariobangi Sharks reached GOtv Shield final

Kariobangi Sharks is set to take on AFC Leopards in the final of 2017 GOtv Shield at Kasarani Stadium on Friday

Kariobangi Sharks’s first match in the 2017 edition was a 3-2 win over Bungoma Superstars in Kitale.

Mike Misigo, Sanneh Ebrimmah, and Wycliffe Otieno were on target for Sharks. The team would then edge out Kenpoly 2-0 in the round of 32 played in Machakos courtesy of a goal apiece by Sanneh Ebrimah and Steven Odhiambo.

Sofapaka was up next for the Sharks in the round of 16 staged at the Nyayo Stadium. Paul Kamau opened the scoring before Masud Juma added a brace to see Sharks through to the quarters. Umaru Kasumba scored a late consolation, the match ending 3-1.

In the Quarter-finals, played at Nyayo Stadium, Kariobangi Sharks brushed aside Division One Zone B side Eldoret Youth 5-0. A brace by Masud Juma and a goal apiece by Sanneh Ebrimah, Sven Yidah, and Duke Abuya did the job for Sharks.

At the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Sharks edged out Sony Sugar 2-0 in the semi-final. Masud Juma scored a brace to set up a final date with AFC Leopards.