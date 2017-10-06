Kariobangi Sharks ready to bite AFC Leopards

The promoted side has collected just two points from the possible nine, with the last match against Thika United ending in defeat

Kariobangi Sharks is currently on a three match winless run in the Kenyan Premier league.

The promoted side has collected just two points from the possible nine, with the last match against Thika United ending in a 1-0 defeat. Sharks head coach William Muluya is expecting a tough outing against AFC Leopards this weekend, but is optimistic of a good result.

"We have made a few mistakes in our last few matches, with unsatisfying result, but we want to make amends and see if we can get something against them (Leopards). It is not going to be an easy match, we all know that, but we can get something if we push objectively," Muluya told Goal.

"Settling fast and taking our chances will be key in our bid to emerge victorious; it is an important match."

Sharks will be without Masoud Juma and Patillah Omotto, with Leopards missing Denis Sikhayi and Robinson Kamura; who are engaged with the national team.