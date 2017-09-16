Sharks - Sofapaka Preview: Will this be the end of Batoto ba Mungu?

The two teams have met twice this year, drawing 0-0 in the league and Sharks triumphing 3-1 in the GOtv Shield quarters

Both teams had mixed results in mid-week matches; Sofapaka going down 2-1 away to Ulinzi Stars while Kariobangi Sharks defeated Mathare United 3-0.

When the two sides met in the first leg, they shared the spoils but in the GOtv Shield, Batoto ba Mungu were defeated 3-1 by the William Muluya coached side.

Looking at the last five matches, the teams have an identical record of three wins, one draw and one defeat, making this match even most important.

A win for the 2009 league champions will keep their faint hopes of winning the league this season alive, considering they are nine points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who have played one game less.

A win for Sharks will ensure the two sides tie on points but isolated with the goal difference. On-form Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma has collected five yellow cards and is therefore, suspended from this match.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kariobangi Sharks: With Masoud Juma suspended, Ebrimmah Sanneh is expected to start and his hunger will definitely make him extremely dangerous. Ovella Ochieng scored against Mathare United and he will be aiming at using his pace to get past the defenders.

Sofapaka: This is one match that midfielders have a say and Sofapaka will rely on Hillary Echesa, who has risen up for the team in time of need. Defender Rodgers Aloro is needed to be at his best in order to stop ruthless Sharks attackers.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Kariobangi Sharks: Robert Mboya, Geofrey Shiveka, Paul Kamau, Michael Bodo, Pattilah Omotto, Christopher Kimathi, Mathew Odongo, Ellie Asieche, Duke Abuya, Ebrimmah Sanneh and Ovella Ochieng.

Sofapaka: Opiyo George, Ouma Willis, Wesley Onguso, Aloro Rodgers, Mugabi Jonathan, Mohamed Kilume, Odour Michael, Echesa Hillary, Kasumba Umaru, Odour Kennedy and Ali Feni.