Kariobangi Sharks star credits coach for his development

Patillah Omotto has been on the rise despite suffering numerous career threatening injuries.

The Kariobangi player, who has played for Bandari and AFC Leopards in the past, is one of the main reasons why the promoted side is doing well in the top tier.

The creative midfielder is thankful to his tactician William Muluya, who he believes has played a vital role in his recovery.

"Well, I have been through a hard time in the past, some demoralizing, but coach Muluya has been there for me. He has always motivated and helped me develop and hit higher notches," Omotto told Goal.

"He is a good coach who knows what and when to do something positive for his players. We are giving our best in the league, with set objectives that we are striving hard to achieve."

Sharks are currently in the quarter finals of GOtv Shield and are eighth on the log with 27 points.