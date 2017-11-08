Kariobangi Sharks striker had set target for 25 goals this season

The race for the Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot is intense with two matches to go.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma leads the race with fifteen goals, followed by Gor Mahia duo Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and Nakumatt's Kepha Aswani, who have scored twelve goals each. The Sharks man says winning the race will be a plus to him.

"When the season started, my target was twenty five goals, it is quite unfortunate that I missed like ten games, but at the same time happy with my progress. It will be quite a challenge to score ten goals in the remaining three matches, but still I will give my best," Juma told Goal.

"Winning the Golden Boot will be a plus for me, a motivation for the team too and it will give me a renewed confidence ahead of next season."

Sharks will play Nzoia Sugar in their next outing this weekend at Camp Toyoyo grounds.