Kariobangi Sharks striker poised for top award

The duo are currently four goals behind Kariobangi Sharks striker who leads the chart with 17 goals

Gor Mahia and Nakumatt strikers, Jacques Tuyisenge and Kepha Aswani both need to score five goals each to deny Masoud Juma the 2017 KPL Golden Boot.

The duo are currently four goals behind Kariobangi Sharks striker who top the chart with 17 goals.

Aswani will have to do much more by shaking the net five times against Sharks and hope that his defenders keep Masoud at bay on Saturday when the shoppers entertain Sharks in the season-ender at Ruaraka Grounds.

Rwandan international, Tuyisenge will also be hoping to put five goals past Sony Sugar goalkeeper in order to snatch the coveted trophy off the face of Masoud should he not score over the weekend.

Top scorers list:

Juma Masoud (Kariobangi Sharks)-17 goals

Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt)-13 goals

Meddie Kagere (Gor Mahia)-12 goals

Stephen Waruru, (Ulinzi Stars), Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka)-11 goals

Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United)-10 goals