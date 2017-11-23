Kariobangi Sharks striker sets eye on Golden Boot in Cecafa

Kariobangi Sharks forward Masoud Juma has pleaded with Kenyan fans to exercise restraint, and support their favourite teams regardless of how they fare on during games.

The 21-year old is still basking in glory after a highly successful 2017 campaign. His 17-goals elevated him as the top marksman in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League campaign.

Similarly, no one bettered his six goal haul in the domestic cup this term, a feat he managed in five matches. This form has understandably caught the attention of new Harambee Stars coach Paul Put, who's named him to lead the line at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup which begins on December 3.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma. More

Interestingly, Juma also experienced some challenging spells during the year including three failed attempts to secure a professional career in Sweden and South Africa.