Kariobangi Sharks striker tops the chart

Kariobangi Sharks striker, Masoud Juma is the 2017 Kenyan Premier League top scorer.

Masoud, in his maiden top-flight action, set the bar too high after netting 17 times to guide debutant, Kariobangi Sharks to a third-place finish behind Sofapaka and champions, Gor Mahia.

Rwandan International and Gor Mahia forward, Meddie Kagere finished second on 14 goals.

Kagere scored a brace in Gor Mahia’s 2-2 draw with Sony Sugar in Kisumu on the final day of the KPL action to finish above club mate, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Tuyisenge and Nakumatt’s Kepha Aswani completed the top four with 13 goals each.

Top five scorers

17: Juma Masoud (Kariobangi Sharks)

14: Medie Kagere (Gor Mahia)

13: Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt)

11: Stephen Waruru, (Ulinzi Stars), Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka)

10: Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United)