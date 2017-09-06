Kariobangi Sharks trio ruled out of Bandari clash

Sharks are looking to complete a double over Bandari whom they stunned by a solitary goal in first leg match held on May 13

Kariobangi Sharks trip to Mombasa has received a major blow as the Kenyan Premier League newcomers prepare to take on Bandari FC this weekend.

Sharks will be without three key players; full back, Bolton Omwenga, midfielder Michael Misigo and Erick Juma in the return fixture at Mbaraki Stadium.

Despite the trio’s absence, Kariobangi Sharks, who sit fifth, three places and a point above Bandari on the log, are optimistic of a positive outing in the Coastal City.

“The team looks motivated ahead of our coastal trip,” confirmed a post on the club’s official page.

Captain Juma has been sidelined with a nagging injury the whole of the first half of the season and he is unlikely to feature in league matches this campaign.

Sharks are looking to complete a double over Bandari whom they stunned by a solitary goal in the first leg match held on May 13.

A win for Bandari though will propel Paul Nkata charges to top five on 33 points.