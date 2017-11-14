Kariobangi Sharks want to round the season in style

Muluya has promised to go hard on Nakumatt who are a distant 11th on the log when they meet on Sunday at Ruaraka

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya want to finish the season in an emphatic style when he faces Nakumatt in the last match on Saturday.

Muluya has been enjoying a good run with Kariobangi Sharks since in his maiden season in the Kenyan Premier League.

The new boys are currently ranked fifth on the log and a win against Nakumatt will guarantee them a top-five finish in their maiden season.

Muluya has promised to go hard on Nakumatt who are a distant 11th on the log when they meet on Sunday at Ruaraka Grounds.

“We would like to finish it in style regardless of who we face last,” Muluya who beat Nzoia Sugar 4-1last weekend told official KPL website.

Though Muluya acknowledges that their opponents will not be a pushover in the final piece of the action, the tactician will be banking on Sharks current form for the maximum points.

“Nakumatt is a very good side and being the last match, it can go either way but the boys are in good spirits now, two big-scoring wins on the trot is awesome before we see off the season.”

Sharks have 49 points while the shoppers have 10 points less.