Karius set to start for Liverpool against Arsenal as Klopp rests Mignolet

Loris Karius is set to replace Simon Mignolet as Liverpool take on Arsenal in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday.

Goal understands that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has taken the bold call to rest Mignolet, who has started his side's first four games in all competitions.

The decision has paved the way for Karius, who struggled last season following his move from Mainz, to seize a big opportunity in Liverpool's goalkeeping department.

Karius, 24, featured as Liverpool's regular goalkeeper at the start of the 2016/17 campaign but was later dropped for Mignolet after a series of errors between the sticks.

Mignolet then went on to help the Merseysiders pip Arsenal to fourth place towards the end of the season, playing a key role in their crucial 2-1 victory over Stoke City in April.

However, Karius is expected to earn a recall as Arsenal travel to Anfield hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Stoke City last time out.

The Gunners, who opened up the new season with a 4-3 victory over Leicester City, will have Alexis Sanchez available for the game after Arsene Wenger confirmed he is ready to face Liverpool.

Wenger's men come up against a Liverpool side who are in high spirits after securing their place in the Champions League group stage in midweek, downing Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate.