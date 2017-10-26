Karma gets West Ham fan trying to steal Mark Noble's shirt from a child

Mark Noble caused a stir after throwing his shirt into the West Ham fans at Wembley - Sky Sports

Stealing candy from a baby might be easy, but it turns out stealing a football shirt from a child isn't quite so simple, as a West Ham fan found out.

As they hung around inside Wembley to celebrate their dramatic comeback win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, one young supporter thought his night was going to get even better.

Captain Mark Noble jogged over and threw his match shirt towards the excited youngster at the front of the the applauding away fans.

An older and bigger member of the West Ham faithful tried to jump in and steal the shirt, but was given his comeuppance when, as he leaned in to claim his prize, a third fan leaned in and grabbed it at the last second.

Already off balance, the second fan was sent tumbling to the floor, with Noble left to subdue a smirk.

West Ham had earlier gone 2-0 down to goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli, with Spurs looking in complete control and pressure building on under-fire manager Slaven Bilic.

But a quick-fire double from Andre Ayew drew the game level before Angelo Ogbonna won it in the 70th minute with a towering header from a corner.

Noble throws his shirt into the crowd after the game Credit: Getty images More