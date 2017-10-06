Karunaratne fuelled by painful India losses

Sri Lanka were whitewashed in all formats by India, but Dimuth Karunaratne was pleased with their recovery against Pakistan.

Dimuth Karunaratne revealed the pain of being thrashed on home soil by India is acting as the fuel behind Sri Lanka's resurgence in the two-Test showdown with Pakistan.

The left-hander starred on day one of the second Test with a patient 133 not out as Sri Lanka reached 254-3 in Dubai on Friday.

Sri Lanka were whitewashed in all formats by India, but bounced back to win the opening contest with Pakistan.

And Karunaratne was delighted his side were beginning to put things right.

"We had a bad series against India," he conceded. "We want to desperately win this series. We are hungry.

"We just want to play our best and give our best and win the series. We are taking one day at a time.

"On day one we have done well and hopefully we will do well on day two as well."

Debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 38 and Karunaratne was impressed with his old schoolmate's showing.

"He was the highest run-getter in first-class cricket last season," said Karunaratne.

"He played well. I tried to give him confidence and he was very positive. I told him just to play his game.

"He had no fear and was very comfortable. Once he gets more experienced in this level he will convert them into big ones I am pretty sure."