Kasper Schmeichel eclipses dad Peter with Old Trafford penalty save

Peter Schmeichel was eclipsed by his son Kasper when the young Dane saved Romelu Lukaku's penalty on Saturday.

Schmeichel senior enjoyed a decorated career with Manchester United, but the 129-time Denmark international was unable to keep out any of the three Premier League spot-kicks he faced at Old Trafford.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper eclipsed his legendary dad, though, pushing aside Lukaku's 53rd-minute attempt, although his side did go on to lose 2-0.

While overtaken in one respect, Peter – who retired after spells with Sporting CP, Aston Villa and Manchester City – can still take solace in the five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League crown he won with the Red Devils.