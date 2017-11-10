Kasper Schmeichel warns Denmark to expect a team of Roy Keane in play-off against Ireland

Kasper Schmeichel has warned his Denmark side will be taking on a team of Roy Keanes when they face the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup play-off this weekend.

With Denmark’s manager Age Hareide claiming that Ireland “are easy to read, but difficult to beat” Denmark are braced for a tight, physical game in Copenhagen and in the return fixture in Dublin on Tuesday.

Denmark’s players, led by Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, are convinced they are the superior team, but are still wary of the Irish and believe they will have to break their spirit if they are going to triumph over two legs.

As for Schmeichel, having watched Keane lift trophy after trophy when his father, Peter, was a Manchester United teammate, he is full of admiration for the way Ireland’s players approach every game.

“What I remember about Roy Keane is him winning a lot of trophies,” said Schmeichel when asked about his memories of Ireland’s assistant manager.

Peter Schmeichel and Roy Keane played together for Manchester United for years Credit: empics More