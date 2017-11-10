Kasper Schmeichel warns Denmark to expect a team of Roy Keane in play-off against Ireland
Kasper Schmeichel has warned his Denmark side will be taking on a team of Roy Keanes when they face the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup play-off this weekend.
With Denmark’s manager Age Hareide claiming that Ireland “are easy to read, but difficult to beat” Denmark are braced for a tight, physical game in Copenhagen and in the return fixture in Dublin on Tuesday.
Denmark’s players, led by Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, are convinced they are the superior team, but are still wary of the Irish and believe they will have to break their spirit if they are going to triumph over two legs.
As for Schmeichel, having watched Keane lift trophy after trophy when his father, Peter, was a Manchester United teammate, he is full of admiration for the way Ireland’s players approach every game.
“What I remember about Roy Keane is him winning a lot of trophies,” said Schmeichel when asked about his memories of Ireland’s assistant manager.
“He was an inspirational leader and captain for Manchester United. Roy is a typical Irishman. Irish players have the same mentality, they have a very strong team spirit, they are together and we have to overcome that. I’m sure we will see Roy Keane’s on pitch persona in the Ireland team tomorrow.
“I have played with a lot of Irishman through the years and I have always enjoyed being with them. They work extremely hard but they also know how to enjoy themselves.”
Eriksen was less extravagant in his praise and suspects Ireland will merely attempt to frustrate the Danish team and hope to snatch a goal at some point over the two games.
“I don’t think anyone goes into a game frustrated,” he said. “They will have people behind the ball, we will want to play, but if the other team does not want to play, 0-0 might be a good result in the first leg.
“We want to play and we want to create chances, but we might get fewer opportunities than we normally do.”
Asked whether he expected to be man-marked, Eriksen replied: “I have been man-marked several times before, but I’m not sure if Ireland will do it. I don't mind if they do, as there is more space for other quality players we have and we could take advantage of that.”
As for Hareide, who was a teammate of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill when they were at Norwich City, together in the 1980s, he is not expecting to be surprised by his old friend but neither is he taking anything for granted.
“The Irish are easy to read, but difficult to beat,” he added. “Their game plan is easy. They don’t change much game to game, they have the same style of play but the way they stick together and their team spirit, means they always work well together.