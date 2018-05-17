Katie Ledecky smashes her own 1500m freestyle world record

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky smashed her own 1500 metre freestyle world record by five seconds in her first race as a professional on Wednesday.

Ledecky, 21, won in 15 minutes, 20.48 seconds at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis – coming home an astonishing 49 seconds clear of the rest of the field.

Her previous record of 15:25.48 was set at the 2015 FINA World Championships and she now owns the eight fastest times in the 1500m free.

"I knew I was going to have a good swim. I've just been training really, really well, doing some things that I haven't done before," Ledecky, who announced last March she was foregoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford to turn professional ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, is quoted as saying by USA Swimming.

"My confidence level is just really high right now and I didn't know if the good training that I've put in these past six weeks was going to translate immediately here or if it was going to be down the road.

"I got into the race and felt good and just tried to hold steady the whole way."

The 14-time world champion also holds freestyle world records over 400m and 800m.