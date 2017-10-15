Katsande: Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune still hungry for success like Messi and Ronaldo

The South Africa vice-captain has been praised by his Amakhosi team-mate

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande backs captain Itumeleng Khune to continue winning personal accolades.

“He is our leader so obviously he’s leading the team in a good way. He just needs to continue leading like that and keep on winning,” Katsande told the media.

Khune has won three successive man of the match awards since his return from injury, and this week he received the August/September Premiership Player of the Month award.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won everything but they are still hungry every day. So I don’t say now he has won everything domestically, that he is now to lose the hunger,” he said.

“You need to win everything to be remembered as the best.

"This is the time for him to keep consistent so that when you look back you can say, ‘My career was successful, I’ve won a, b, c, d and each and every season I had objectives and achieved all the goals,” Katsande continued.

The Zimbabwean expects the experienced goalkeeper to continue shining for Bafana Bafana and Amakhosi.

“So for me it’ll be unfair to say he’s won everything, we’re going to be injecting negative thoughts in his body," he added.

“If he has to win 30 man of the matches like he has been doing, he must do that. That is the hunger we need,” Katsande concluded.