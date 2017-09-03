Katsina United's Danladi aims victory over Remo Stars

Katsina United's Timothy Danladi is confident his side will earn maximum points against Remo Stars to keep their survival hopes alive at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

The Chanji Boys are 13th in the log but are still faced with the danger of crashing out of the Nigeria topflight, and must earn three points against Fatai Osho's men to avoid the drop.

Having defeated Sunshine Stars 2-0 in the last encounter, the defender, who will miss action due to suspension, believe they will overcome the Sky Blue Stars.



“It’s so painful watching your team play from the stand. I was so disappointed with myself because I could not help my team when it mattered most,” Danladi told media.



“I have been doing my best in terms of prayer because that is the only way I can help the team since I am on suspension. I believe in my teammates' capacity and confident we will win.



“Katsina United have come to stay in the Nigeria [topflight] league. That is exactly our target at the beginning of the season and I am sure we will remain in the NPFL.”