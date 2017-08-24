Katsina United's Udechukwu charges teammates ahead Sunshine Stars tie

The Chanji Boys’ striker has challenged his colleagues to do the needful to ensure that they secure maximum points on Sunday

Katsina United’s Chinedu Udechukwu charges his teammates to double their efforts to ensure they secure maximum points when they face Sunshine Stars this weekend.

The Chanji Boys are 16th in the league standings with 46 points from 35 matches after they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Enugu Rangers last weekend.

And with goals difference only separating them from the drop zone, Udechukwu says the Owena Whales must be defeated on Sunday to sustain their place in the premier league at the end of the season.

“The weekend game is very important to our season," Udechukwu told Goal.

"We must not joke with it t all. We have tried our best since the beginning of the season and have fought for every point we have earned. This is the time for us to show that we belong among the big boys. The game with Sunshine Stars is capable of destroying all the good works we have had since the beginning of the season.

“We can’t afford to toil with this tie. I thought we deserve at least a point in Enugu in our last away game but we lost. We must be mentally and physically ready for Sunshine Stars. It is a game we must win well to ensure that keep our hope of staying in the premier league alive.

“I hope to contribute my own quota through scoring of goals in as much as I am not starved of opportunities from my teammates. The weekend game is a must win one and we must be ready for it with all that we have got,” he concluded.