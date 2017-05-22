Katsina United's Udechukwu rues missed chances against Plateau United

Katsina United forward, Chinedu Udechukwu has stated that their inability to bury the few chances that came their ways on Sunday culminated in their 1-1 home draw with league leaders, Plateau United.

Udechukwu put the Chanji Boys to a good start at the Karkanda Stadium with a sublime finish in the fourth minute but they couldn’t build on their impressive beginning against the Peace Boys before Daniel Itodo pounced to get the equalizer at the hour mark and Udechukwu hinted that they would have sealed all points if they were more clinical in front of goal.

“It was not our day before our fans despite a good start by us. We couldn’t convert the chances that came our ways after the opening goal and we were punished later on for it. It was a game we deserve to win despite some mistakes by the match officials and we now have to regroup and think of the way forward in our next match against Gombe United,” Udechukwu told Goal.

“We must work on our lapses before the weekend game against Gombe United. We must strive to be more potent in front of goal and must make our domination count. We didn’t capitalize on that against Plateau United but I am sure we have learnt our lessons.”

Udechukwu has scored five league goals in his debut campaign in the topflight but the Chanji Boys have slipped to 15th on the log in spite of the home draw with 26 points from 20 games and they must go all out for the maximum points in Gombe this weekend if they do not want to sink deeper to the relegation zone.