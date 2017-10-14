Katsina United’s Bazuaye anticipates electrifying Federation Cup final

The Chanji Boys’ coach has charged both the Ikon Allah Boys and the Promise Keepers to give fans an exciting cup final

Katsina United coach, Bauldwin Bazuaye hopes to witness an electrifying Federation Cup final between Niger Tornadoes and Akwa United on Sunday.

While acknowledging both sides' qualities, the Chanji Boys handler is confident the better side will emerge winner of the competition at the Agege Stadium.

“I wish to see a very good final. I hope to see two teams that are very competitive and also very ambitious. I won’t predict but what I know is that the better side will carry the day. Both teams have shown throughout the competition from the first round till the final that they have the desire to win it,” Bazuaye told Goal.

“It was unfortunate that Katsina United could not go far as we were stopped by Lobi Stars but we will put our house in order and ensure that we play better than we did next year.

“Akwa United are a good side. They defeated Katsina United feeders in the quarter final and they have not stopped impressing while Tornadoes who beat Plateau United and FC Ifeanyiubah to get to the final can’t be overlooked either. It will be a fantastic final,” he concluded.