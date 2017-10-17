Katsina United will enjoy stability next season - club chairman Kurfi

The Chanji Boys’ top official has affirmed that the significant changes are to ensure they are more stable next season

Katsina United chairman, Aminu Balele Kurfi says that the ongoing reorganization in their playing staff is to ensure they enjoy stability in their second Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Chanji Boys will be without the services of more than ten players while the duo of Chinedu Udechukwu and Obinna Eleje have left after the expiration of their contract.

The Katsina outfit released Ado Ali, Mubarak Shehu, John Daddy, Suleiman Sarki, Abdullahi Musa, Ibrahim Sanusi and Kabir Junaid.

“We have to allow some players leave to ensure that we bring in top players that can help us achieve our target. We won’t also stop any player that desires to leave for another club. We want to get players from other teams as well and we won’t want them to play hard one to us," Kurfi told Goal.

“We don’t want to just make up the numbers in our second straight season. We will strive to move up the league ladder than we did last season.

“I have left the management to recommend important decisions that will take the team forward. They have made recommendations with the technical crew on the players to be retained and those to leave.

"The coaches have free hand and very soon they will be submitting their programme for the season."

Katsina United ended last season’s campaign 16th in the league standings with 52 points from 38 games.