Katsina United Feeders were 'psychologically stronger' than Akwa United, admits Maikaba

Despite holding a massive first leg advantage, the Promise Keepers fell to the Chanji Junior, and the gaffer admits their hosts were better

Abdu Maikaba acknowledges Katsina United Feeders were 'psychologically stronger' than Akwa United after they secured a 2-1 victory in the second leg of their Federation Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Despite losing at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, the Promise Keepers strolled into the semi-finals of the competition with an 8-2 aggregate win over the Chanji Juniors.

"Our boys played very well and we missed many scoring chances but our opponents were able to convert their own,” Maikaba told Goal.

"I think they were psychologically stronger to win the match. Though, we knew we were 99% sure of been through to the semifinal which will be played on Saturday.

"So, we were cautious and didn't come all out in the game. We just want to make sure we honour the match but we really didn't play to lose because it was 1-1 before they got an opportunity and converted it in the last minutes of the match.

"We knew we already qualified, so the match gave us an opportunity to test some of the players that have not played in a while," he added.

"They have some good players and played very well. I was happy with their performance. Even when they lost 7-0 to us in Uyo, I was impressed with some of the players and I told the coach there are some of them that could play at the top level."

Akwa United will face Sunshine Stars in the semifinal first leg at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode on Saturday before welcoming them to Uyo in a reserve fixture four days later.