Katsina United players to embark on break

The Chanji Boys’ players will be allowed to go on a short break to recover from the pre-season tournament they honoured in Ilorin

Katsina United coach, Abdullahi Biffo has said he will give his players a break to enable them recover from the stress of playing in the ongoing pre-season tournament in Ilorin.

The Chanji Boys bowed out of the tournament in the semifinal after defending champions Lobi Stars defeated them 1-0 on Tuesday evening in Ilorin.

“Even though we lost to Lobi Stars, I am very proud of my boys’ performance against our opponents. They played Lobi Stars without fear and even dominated the tie from the beginning to the end. They were fortunate to get the goal they held on to. I can see promises in this team,” Biffo told Goal.

“We have only trained for 10 days before this tournament and I know that with more training sessions and more friendly games, we are going to play better than we did in Ilorin. We have options regarding where we are going to proceed to for closed camping but for now, I will like my players to rest from the games we have played and after the break we shall know where we are going to go.

“The tournament has opened our eyes to many mistakes we have made and we shall go back home after the break to address them one after the other. I am marveled at the way these boys are coping with the intense training we have had. We have played very tough matches in Ilorin in the last one week too.”

On the how the tournament has helped his side, the former Abia Warriors gaffer said: “We have noted areas we must improve on.

"The tournament was a real eye opener for us. We will commence serious work as soon as the players return from the break," he continued.

“I want to enjoin the players not to forget all the things they have learnt during the pre-season tournament. They should use them to better the lot of the team.

"I am happy that we have young players to get the job done and we also have a supportive management team,” he concluded.

Katsina United placed 16th in the league standings in the 2016-17 season.