Katsina United’s Udechukwu dedicates impressive season to fans

The Chanji Boys’ forward has paid glowing tributes to his fans and has dedicated his both goals against the Sky Blue Stars to them

Katsina United striker, Chinedu Udechukwu dedicates his impressive first season with the Chanji Boys to his fans for their support which has seen him thrive in the Nigerian topflight.

Udechukwu brought his goals tally to 11 last weekend when he netted two goals from the penalty spot to guide the Chanji Boys to a 3-0 win over Remo Stars which all but guaranteed their place in the elite division next season.

“I will say I am extremely happy to end the season with the way I have done. I know we still have a game more to go this season and we are going to approach it with all that we have got,” Udechukwu told Goal.

"I will dedicate this season’s performance to my fans. I scored two goals on Sunday and the goals are for them. I hope to do more next season if I am still in the Nigerian league.

“I wanted to get the third goal too when the opportunity presented itself from the penalty spot - I wanted to put it at the roof of the net but it went over the cross bar. I hit it just like the way I did to the first two but it was not to be. It was sweet that we have secured our place in the premier league for next season.

“I hope to go back to my parents in Jos immediately after our game with Enyimba. It has been a very long season and I can’t wait to reunite with them and also use the occasion to say thank you to my fans,” he concluded.

Katsina United are 12th on the league table with 52 points from 37 matches.