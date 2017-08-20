Katsina United won't lose against Enugu Rangers, insists Bazuaye

The Chanji Boys overcame Wikki Tourist last Sunday and the gaffer is hopeful they can avoid defeat against the Flying Antelopes.

Katsina United head coach Baldwin Bazuaye is unfazed about his side's chances facing holders Enugu Rangers, insisting they will not fall on Sunday.

Boosted by a 2-0 home win over Wikki Tourist and the Chanji Boys gaffer is aiming for a good outing against the Flying Antelopes.

“Everything is possible, we still have our target of ending the season among the best 10 intact,” Bazuaye told media.

“I feel very great and delighted for this vital victory. It was not an easy game, but at the end we got the maximum points. Due respect to Wikki, they are a strong opponent.

“We had our game plan before the game and I am happy that my players played according to the instructions.

"We’ll continue to fight till the end and prove to everybody that Katsina United are a force to reckon with. Playing against Enugu Rangers will be tough, especially when they are also battling relegation but I'm sure we will not lose in Enugu.