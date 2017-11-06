Katy Mclean exclusive interview: 'Being England fly-half is a lot like my teaching job'

It may not seem the most obvious comparison, but for Katy Mclean there are more than a few similarities between controlling a class of primary school children and marshalling a pack of heaving rugby players in a World Cup final.

“There is definitely a lot of overlap,” she says with a laugh. “I don’t wrestle the kids to the floor, but being able to control a class, when the little ones cannot sit still, is just like managing the forwards.”

Mclean should know. As the England fly-half, and the leading point-scorer in the country’s history, she has had plenty of opportunities to compare and contrast her two lives.

The first of those careers, as a primary schoolteacher in Sunderland, may have receded into the background in recent years, but elite-level rugby has provided a convenient outlet for any lingering didactic tendencies.

“The person I am, I am quite loud and quite vocal,” she says. “I like to get my opinion across. It helps being a fly-half, as I get to order people around a little bit.”

It helps, too, that when she talks, people tend to listen. They certainly did when the 31-year-old guided England to the World Cup final in Ireland this year, and when England stunned New Zealand in June to become the world’s top-ranked team.

It is a run of form that Mclean describes as her best in an England shirt.

It has also resulted in her nomination for the BT Sport Action Woman awards in association with The Daily Telegraph, a celebration of the nation’s most inspirational female athletes.

The year could have been even better, though, if New Zealand had not avenged that June defeat with victory in August’s World Cup final in Belfast. “It always comes back to the World Cup,” Mclean says. “And getting beaten by New Zealand was heartbreaking. But when you come to look back at the season as a whole, it was a really good year.”

World Cup glory in 2014, when Mclean captained England to a historic triumph, ensured that the sting from this year’s defeat did not prove too debilitating, as did New Zealand’s phenomenal showing in the second half of their 41-32 victory.

“Fair play to New Zealand, what they did was really sensible and very effective,” Mclean says. “Ultimately, they deserved the win and sometimes that is easier to take. It wasn’t that we lost it. They won it.”

Mclean breaks clear for England in August More

Despite England’s defeat, that thrilling final was described in these pages as a victory for the women’s game. It is an assessment with which Mclean agrees, although she quickly adds that the sport must “keep building” on the success of the World Cup and its final, which was watched by 2.6 million people on ITV.

What is clear is that significant progress has been made. About 17,000 watched the final in the stadium, while more than £2 million has been invested in the domestic game via the newly formed Tyrrells Premier 15s.

“It is mind-blowing compared to where I started,” says Mclean, who was forced to give up rugby as a child after she was told at the age of 12 that she could no longer play with the boys at the Westoe club in South Shields.

She picked up a hockey stick instead, soon becoming good enough to play for the North of England.

“I don’t think I would have got any further than that,” she laughs. “I was a bit rough, to be honest. I lacked finesse.” But, in her own words, “you always come back to what you love”. That was rugby, and her journey through the ranks of the sport has since taken her to a full-time role as a professional athlete, the Rio Olympics as a Sevens player, and then back to 15-a-side in time for a Six Nations Grand Slam and another World Cup.

“Even when I was 12 or 13, I thought that if I was going to do something, I wanted to be the best at it,” she says.

BT Sport Action Woman of the Year Awards More

Mclean is acutely aware of her role in helping the sport develop, and of the importance of playing her part in inspiring a new generation.

“We can be role models,” she says. “When I was young I aspired to be like Dan Carter or Jonny Wilkinson, as the only other sportswoman I knew was Sally Gunnell. It’s amazing to think there are so many more for young girls to follow now.”

Still, it has not all been plain sailing. The news that contracts for England’s XVs squad would not be renewed after the World Cup made front-page headlines in the summer, and was variously described as “disappointing” and “a backwards step” by outraged fans of the game.

“For us, we knew about it,” Mclean says. “It had been addressed with us in April, so all the girls were very aware that they would be going back to work after the World Cup. For me, it was not an issue.”

It has also provided her with an opportunity to return to the classroom, this time as a supply teacher.

“There is a normality to working with people whose biggest stress is that they have not been invited to a party, or have lost their jumper,” she says.

“It’s a massive passion for me. When they are little and they can’t read or write, you can help them learn those skills. I love the idea that you can almost shape the future.”