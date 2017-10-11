KCB to battle Vihiga United for top spot in NSL

KCB trails Vihiga United by a single point, though the bankers have played one match less than the league leaders

Vihiga United will host KCB at Mumias Complex in a match that will determine, who sits at the summit of National Super League after round 31.

Elsewhere, Administration Police will host Nakuru All-Stars in the first match of the double header at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday before Ushuru faces off with Kibera Black Stars.

AP is winless in three matches and will hope to get it right against Nakuru All-Stars, who will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Ushuru.

At the same time, Ushuru will go all out for three points against Kibera Black Stars, who are unbeaten in 10 matches, Ushuru, on the other hand, will be looking to build up on a 2-1 win over Nakuru All Stars.

At Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, St Joseph with three wins in a row will be up against Wazito while Nairobi Stima will also be in action against GFE 105 at the Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha. Stima lost 2-0 to Wazito in their last match. The Power men will be looking to get a win that could get them back in contention for promotion.

Palos will be hosting Nairobi City Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, with the hosts looking forward to a first win five matches. Nairobi City Stars will also hope to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Wazito in their last match.