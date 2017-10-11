KCB beat Vihiga United to move top of NSL

Simon Abuko scored the lone goal of the match that propelled the bankers to the summit of the league with 64 points

KCB have taken charge of the driver’s seat in the National Super League following a slim 1-0 win over Vihiga United at Mumias Complex.

Simon Abuko scored the lone goal of the match that propelled the bankers to the summit of the league with 64 points, two better than the losers who have controlled the league for the better part of the season.

Wazito also moved to fourth place on the log following a 1-0 win over St. Joseph.

Sajad Ismail and Ochieng Filbet goals in the 31st and 63rd-minute respectively was all Mosca needed to sail past Talanta with a 2-1 win. Erick Kapaito scored Talanta’s consolation in the 80th minute.

Palos and Nairobi City Stars played a five-goal thriller though it was the Kisumu side who came out victorious with from a 302 scoreline.

Nairobi Stima were held to a barren draw by GFE 105 while Bidco United beat Police 2-0 in another match.